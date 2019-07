Garfield "Curl" McRae 77, of Laurinburg, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Galilee United Methodist Church, Laurinburg. Burial will follow in the Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing and visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 3:00 through 5:00 pm. Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Laurinburg.

Condolences can be made to the family at purcellfuneralhomes.com