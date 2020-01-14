SOUTHERN PINES — Gary Wayne Eichhorst, 69, of Southern Pines and formerly Northern Virginia, passed peacefully at Duke University Hospital on Saturday, January 11th.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Born in Richmond, Virginia in the summer of 1950, he was the son of the late Orville and Vashtie (Wiles) Eichhorst. Gary earned his Bachelors' Degree from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. He was a proud American who served his country working for the Federal Government and as a contractor after retirement. He was also a proud Nationals fan who finally saw them win a World Series. Later in life, he and Donna, his "sweetie", enjoyed world traveling, cheering on the Tarheels, trying new dinner spots, and relaxing together on their back porch watching the geese on the lake.

Gary was a devoted family man; raising four children and supporting them through their many endeavors from concerts and sporting events to graduations and weddings. Gary was so proud of his children, stepchildren, and grandsons. Gary was the husband of Donna M. Richardson, M.D., of Southern Pines. He was the father of Benjamin Eichhorst, wife Rachel; Daniel Eichhorst, wife Maria; Matthew Eichhorst, wife Holly; and Rachel Eichhorst, partner Dan. He was the stepfather of Courtney Richardson Cortes, husband Isaac, III DVM; Jordan Richardson, partner Taylor; and Logan Richardson. Gary is survived by his four grandchildren: Thomas, Isaac IV, Andrew, and Mason. He is also survived by cousins Phyllis Wiles and Claudia (Wiles) Mazur, husband Gary, niece Chrissy Anderson, nephew Joseph Anderson, and many other loving family and friends. Gary is preceded in death by his sister Kathy Anderson.

As Gary always said, "Love you."

