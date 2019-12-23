MAXTON — Mr. Gene Stewart, 94, of Maxton, NC, died Sunday December 22, 2019 at Elmcroft of Cramerton, NC.

A native of Maxton, he was the son of the late William Henry and Elizabeth McFarland Stewart. He was a World War II Army veteran who served in the Philippines and Japan, and was a farmer. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Maxton. As with many of his contemporaries along the border of Scotland and Robeson Counties, his life was shaped by the Great Depression and WWII, his Scottish and rural heritage, and his Christian life as a Presbyterian. He worked hard, was dedicated to his family and friends, and always strived to do things the right way.

Survivors include his sons and daughters –in-law, Gene "Chandler" and Louisa Stewart of Seven Lakes, NC, "Lee" Thompson and Hillary Stewart of Belmont, NC, and Lloyd "Brian" and Lisa Stewart of Newtonville, SC; a sister, Katherine S. Bowman of Aberdeen, NC; a granddaughter Meredith Stewart of Winthrop, NC; and a grandson Samuel Thompson Stewart of Belmont, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother William Henry Stewart, Jr. and his wife Roberta.

Funeral service will be conducted by Dr. Gene D. Miller, Jr. at 2:00 PM Saturday December 28, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Maxton. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Maxton, NC with military honors. The family will receive friends from 1-2 Pm Saturday in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Maxton, 305 N. Patterson St., Maxton, NC 28364. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont NC is in charge of arrangements.

