LAURINBURG — Genevieve "Ginny" Mestayer Covington, born April 22, 1921 in New Orleans, LA, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Morrison Manor.

She was the daughter of the late Richard and Jeanne Mestayer. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Jane Foley (Ivan), Mildred Means, Bessie Deblanc (James), and Dick Mestayer (Helen); her husband of 49 years, Thomas Thomas "Tom" Covington; a son, Thomas "Tommy" Covington (Sally); and a daughter, Judy Crawley.

She is survived by five children and their families: Janet Powers of Brunswick, GA, and her children, Lauch Martin (Leslie), of Longs SC, and Gena Parkes (Steve) of Jacksonville, FL; Richard "Skeeter" Covington of Laurinburg, NC; Harry Covington of Laurinburg, NC, and his daughters, Amy Hester (Andy) of Carolina Beach, NC, Gena Webb (Evan) of Cold Lake, AB, and Kristen Covington of Chapel Hill, NC; Ginger Bryant and her husband, Wayne, and their children, Ashley Morgan (Clay) of Wilmington, NC, and Jay Bryant of Raleigh, NC; and Mitch Covington (Paula) and his children, Jamie, Will, Katie, and Cammie Covington, all of Tallahassee, FL.

She also leaves behind a daughter-in-law, Sally Covington, and her children, Tom Covington (Glenn) of Raleigh, NC, and Meredith Heffner (Alan) of Charlotte, NC; and a grandson, Chad Hendrix, of Charlotte, NC. She was known as "Mere" to her 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, all of whom adored and idolized her.

Ginny loved people and made friends everywhere she went. Her favorite pastimes included golf, bridge, stained glass, and gardening. She was a very loyal and active member of Saint Mary Catholic Church and volunteered with many community organizations, including Meals on Wheels, Literacy Council, and Hospice. Her children lovingly remember her as a devoted mother that dedicated her free time to volunteering with their schools' PTAs, attending their ballgames and other extracurricular activities, and remaining committed to their education and wellbeing throughout their lives.

Her grandchildren lovingly remember her as always being the life of the party and serving as a true reflection of the Lord- and life-loving lady that put all others before herself. She was the epitome of "matriarch" and will be extraordinarily missed by her family and host of friends. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, officiated by the Rev. JaVan Saxon. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.

The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Mary Catholic Church, PO Box 1148, Laurinburg, NC 28353 or Scotland Regional Hospice, PO Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353. McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdougald.com