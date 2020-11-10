SAVANNAH, GA — Geoffrey James Taylor, a resident of Scotia Village, Laurinburg, NC, passed away on September 30, 2020 in Savannah, GA while visiting his daughter and her family.

Born in Rochdale, England on May 2, 1926, Geoffrey was raised in Manheim, PA. After High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was sent to Mt. St. Mary's college and later to Duke University in Durham, NC. He earned two degrees from Duke, one from the College of Arts & Science and one from the College of Engineering. After graduating and receiving a commission as an Ensign, he served a tour of active duty during World War II. After serving in the Navy, he was then employed as an engineer by two different manufacturing companies and then by a firm engaged in the public practice of Accounting.

For 30 years, Geoffrey was employed by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in Washington, D.C. During most of his career at the IRS, he was a member of the Senior Executive Service (SES) serving as Chief of The Engineering and Valuation Branch under the Assistant Commissioner, Technical and later as Associate Director of the Corporation Tax Division. Geoffrey was both a Registered Professional Engineer and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). After retiring from the IRS, he worked as a consultant for the Washington, D.C. law firm of Reid & Priest and later relocated to Whispering Pines, NC and Laurinburg, NC.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Molly Cherry Taylor; his daughter Cherry Taylor Rigel of Savannah, GA; his son Geoffrey Robin Taylor (Kim) of Stafford, VA; twin sisters Alice Taylor Peiffer and Phyllis Taylor Miller (Glenn) both of Lititz, PA; 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 5 nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, James Edward Taylor and Mary Alice Hartley Taylor.

As a man of strong Christian faith, Geoffrey served his Lord throughout the years by holding multiple positions at the churches that he attended. Due to the pandemic and Geoffrey's deep concern for family and friends, a memorial service is being delayed until the Spring of 2021. At that time, he will be interred in the Memorial Garden at Saint Luke United Methodist Church in Laurinburg, NC. The date and time of the service will be announced later.