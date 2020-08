George Daniel McLeod, born January 19, 1951, departed this life on August 11, 2020 in Asheville, North Carolina.

He was survived by his daughters, Dr. Tijuana Crosby of Raleigh, NC and Dr. Tonya McLeod of Waxhaw, NC. The family will host a visitation on August 22, 2020 at 12pm at Jackson Funeral Home in Laurinburg, NC followed by a Graveside ceremony at 2pm at the Old Nazareth Baptist Church cemetery in Wagram, NC.