HIGH POINT—Mr. George Grinnell Wells IV, 73 passed away April 6, 2020 at the Hospice Home at High Point. He was born in Radford VA to the late George Grinnell and Elizabella Hopkins Wells. George was a Golf Pro in retail and of the Methodist Faith.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother John Hopkins Wells.

He is survived by his son Brandon Grinnell Wells of the home; Sister, Elizabeth G. Wells of Greenville SC; Sister-in-law, Joanne R. Wells of Taylors, SC; a nephew, John H. Wells, Jr. of Lake Worth, FL; a niece Emma W. Davis of Taylors, SC a sister-in-law Phyllis Parks of Lexington NC; Nephews Mark Fritts of Lexington NC and Clay Merritt of Raleigh, NC

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

