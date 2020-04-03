LAURINBURG — George was born in Aberdeen, NC on April 21, 1934. He spent his formative years in Aberdeen and graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1952. Afterwards, he attended Oak Ridge Military Academy. Continuing in the military, George and a good friend joined the United States Air Force and served on bases in Arizona, Texas, and Japan from 1954-1960. After his military service, George attended NC State University and became a lifelong Wolfpack fan.

George started his career in banking in 1960 with Commercial Credit Finance Company in Lumberton, NC. It was in

Lumberton where he also met his wife, Gerry Powers (a.k.a. Miss Lumberton 1955) on a blind date. He joined Southern

National Bank in 1962 where he worked in the commercial and consumer loan departments until 1974 when he was promotedto City Executive and moved his family to Laurinburg. During his career, he graduated from the North Carolina School of Banking, the National Commercial Lending School, and the School of Banking at LSU. He was City Executive for Southern National Bank for 20 years and for health reasons, chose an early retirement in 1993. After retirement from Southern National Bank he worked for Richmond Savings Bank for several years.

George grew up attending Page Memorial United Methodist Church in Aberdeen where he was active in the Boy Scout Troop and earned the rank of Life Scout. Following the example of his family, he continued to be active in his church. At First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg, he served as Chairman of the Administrative Board, Chairman of the Commission on Evangelism and was a long-standing member of the Finance Committee for which he was also chairman. He was a loyal member of the Ed Guest Sunday School class and served as president several times. He also enjoyed gathering with the Methodist Men on Sunday mornings. George was always willing to serve when asked (but was never asked to sing in the choir).

George loved promoting Laurinburg and Scotland County and held leadership positions in many community organizations including President of the Chamber of Commerce; Chairman of Finance and Distribution for the Scotland County United Way; Chairman of the Scotland County special gifts division for the Boy Scouts capital drive; Financial representative of Scotland County Pines of North Carolina Girl Scout Council; Board of Directors of Scotch Meadows Country Club; Chairman of Board of Adjustments for the City of Laurinburg; Treasurer of the Scotland County Arts Council and Treasurer of the Downtown Revitalization Corporation. He was a long-standing member of the Laurinburg Rotary Club for which he was on the Board of Directors, the Jaycees, and the St. Andrews Annual Fund Drive. He was honored by the Highland Civitan Club as Citizen of the Year in 1980.

George was a devoted husband and father. He and Gerry were married for 56 wonderful years. He was fondly known as "Big George" to his 5 grandchildren. He enjoyed playing golf, working in the yard, pulling for the Wolfpack and traveling with the "Wild West Tours". On Friday mornings, he looked forward to the men's coffee club where he was the "only listener" in the group.

George fought a brave battle against Parkinson's and heart disease with quiet strength and acceptance, the same way he

lived his entire life.

He is predeceased in death by his parents, Katie Monteith and Robert Scott Gwyn of Aberdeen, NC, and his sister, Gaynelle McMaster of Red Springs, NC. He is survived by his wife, Gerry; their two daughters, Suzanne Gwyn Brooks and husband, Ken, of Raleigh and their children Harrison and Jessica; Melissa Gwyn Jones and husband, Rob, of Raleigh and their children Joe, Gwyn and George; and his sister, Bobbi McMullen of Pennsylvania.

The family is grateful for the medical support and guidance of the staff at Scotia Village and especially the caring nursing staff on the Farmhouse Hall. Gerry was there every day and there were many happy times shared. The staff of Farmhouse became like extended family during the year under their care. The family is also grateful to Dr. Brad Faulkenberry and his staff for their compassionate care.

A private family burial will be held at Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen, NC in the Gwyn family plot. Keeping in mind the

health and safety of our family, friends, and neighbors, a Memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg at a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in George's name to the Presbyterian Homes Foundation, 2109 Sandy Ridge Road, Colifax, NC 27235 (please note Scotia Village's Annual Appeal),

Laurinburg First United Methodist Church, 101 Church Street Laurinburg, NC 28352 or a .