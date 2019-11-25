RED SPRINGS — George Thomas "Tommy" Ammons, 87, passed away November 24, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Red Springs, NC. Tommy was born April 2, 1932 to the late Furman Martin Ammons and Mary Eula McGugan Ammons.

After graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1957, Tommy was a certified public accountant in Red Springs and was a member of the faculty at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Prior to this he proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict where he received Leadership, Airborne, and Special Forces Training. Tommy also served as park ranger in Grand Teton National Park.

In addition to being a member of the St. Andrews Society of North Carolina, Tommy was the founder and president of the Flora MacDonald Highland Games. He was also instrumental in preserving the buildings and gardens on the campus of the historical Flora MacDonald College campus in Red Springs. In 1999 he was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Governor James B. Hunt for his community service.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Jean McRae Ammons; son, George Thomas Ammons, Jr. (Kim) of Laurinburg; daughter, Jeannie Ammons Owen (Aaron) of Apex; two grandsons, Nicholas Ammons (Casey) and Parker Owen (Angela); 4 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held November 27, 2019 at 2:00pm at Antioch Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. A private interment service will be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch Presbyterian Church (6582 Red Springs Road, Red Springs, NC 28377) or Scotland County Regional Hospice/Morrison Manor (PO Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28352).

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs.