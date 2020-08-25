1/1
Gertrude Everett Ingram
CARY — Gertrude Everett Ingram Age: 100 Died on: 8-21-2020, Cary NC

Funeral Services will be held Saturday August 29th @11am, Hillside Memorial Park

Visitation will be at Bright Hopewell Baptist Church on Friday August 28th from 5pm to 7pm.

She is survived by: 2 sons, James Franklin Everett of Jamica New York, Albert Vaughn (Cynthia) Ingram of Laurinburg NC, 2 daughters: Carolyn Ingram of NY, NY- Linda Monroe (Kasey) Cary NC Several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Services will be live streamed



Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McPhatter Funeral Home Inc
9701 Malloy Ave
Laurel Hill, NC 28351
(910) 462-2345
