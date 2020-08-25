CARY — Gertrude Everett Ingram Age: 100 Died on: 8-21-2020, Cary NC

Funeral Services will be held Saturday August 29th @11am, Hillside Memorial Park

Visitation will be at Bright Hopewell Baptist Church on Friday August 28th from 5pm to 7pm.

She is survived by: 2 sons, James Franklin Everett of Jamica New York, Albert Vaughn (Cynthia) Ingram of Laurinburg NC, 2 daughters: Carolyn Ingram of NY, NY- Linda Monroe (Kasey) Cary NC Several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Services will be live streamed