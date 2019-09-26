LAURINBURG — Gladys Dunn, 85, passed away on Thursday, September 25, 2019 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, South Carolina.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the McDougald Funeral Home Bumgarner Chapel, officiated by Rev. Hal Culberson. Burial will follow the service at the family Mausoleum located at 4855 State Line Rd., Laurinburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the chapel.

Born July 21, 1934 in Scotland County, she was a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Seals Bowen. She is survived by her son, Casey Dunn (Dianne) of Laurinburg; and her grandchildren, Suzanna Bordeaux and Evelyn Locklear. She is preceded in death by her husband, Nathan Dunn, two brothers, and two sisters.

McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family.

