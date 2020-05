Or Copy this URL to Share

WAGRAM — Mrs. Gladys McKoy Age: 88 passed away Thursday May 21, 2020 in Wagram,NC. A graveside Service will be held 2:00pm Thursday May 28th at Springbranch-Matthews Memorial Cemetery in Wagram. Viewing will be held Wednesday May 27th 1-5:00 pm at McPhatter Funeral Home in Laurel Hill. McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of Services.



