LAURINBURG — Gloria Howell Coughenour, 95, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Morrison Manor.

A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Elizabeth Forester and Rev. Rob Martin. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, her service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.

Born June 5, 1925 in Scotland County, she was a daughter of the late Fred C. and Myrtle Gibson Howell. She and her late husband, Clarence, owned Laurinburg Upholstery on S. Main Street, a business that later grew into the current day, Coughenour Furniture. She was very active in Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, where she was an officer for many years. She was a member of the Bridge Club, the Garden Club, and was also a Business Major. Most of all, she loved and

enjoyed her family.

She is survived by her sons, Jim Coughenour (Carol) of Laurinburg, Jake Coughenour (Patsy) of Gibson, Mike Coughenour (Carol) of Laurinburg, and Mark Coughenour (Pam) of Laurinburg; sisters, Wanda Stanton (Robert) of Bennettsville, S.C., and Freda Mann (Pat) of Oregon; sister- in-law, Anne Howell; grandchildren, Meg Scott, Leigh Bagley, Stewart Coughenour, Cory Coughenour, Thomas Coughenour, and Leslie Coughenour; and seven great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Clarence Wingate Coughenour, her sister, Anne Braswell, and her brothers, Vernon Howell and Roderick Howell.

Memorials may be made to: Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, 600 W. Church St., Laurinburg, NC 28352, or Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

