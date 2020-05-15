LAURINBURG — Harold Clayton Gibson, 101, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Morrison Manor. A graveside service will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Bobby Tyson with Masonic Rites. Due to COVID-19, his services will be lived streamed on the Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium Facebook page. Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth H. Gibson and his son-in-law, B. Frank McGuire, III. He is survived by three children; daughter, Linda G. McGuire of Charlotte, NC, John C. Gibson and wife Katherine of Martinez, GA, Rev. Alan C. Gibson and wife, Pamela of Sneads Ferry, NC; five grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. A native of Hamlet, NC, he was born on May 16, 1918 to the late Mordecai Clayton and Lillian Culberson Gibson. In 1947 he moved to Laurinburg and was a Sales Representative of McLean Auto Supply Co, retiring in 1986. Following retirement, he delivered Meals on Wheels for several years, A veteran of World War II, he served in the China, Burma India Theater. Harold received the Bronze Star medal for meritorious service and was honorably discharge in December 1946. An active member of the First United Methodist Church he served on the Official Board, several committees, and was Secretary and Treasurer for the Ed Guest Sunday School Class for several years. A Master Mason, he was a Member of Laurinburg Lodge No. 305 AF &AM. He served as Master in 1961, Treasurer for nine years, Secretary for twenty-four years and was elected Life Member 1981. Harold received the prestigious Joseph Montford Medal presented by the Grand Lodge of North Carolina in 1990. He was appointed District Deputy Grand Master of the 30 th Masonic District (now the 21 st district) in 1985 and served for three years. He was presented the Diamond Jubilee Award (60 years) in November 2012. He was a 32 nd Degree Mason of the Scottish Rite Bodies, Charlotte, where he served as Ambassador for Scotland County and was inducted into the Knight Commander Coat of Honor in 1989. A charter member of the Albert Pike Scottish Rite Club and a former member of the Oasis Shrine Temple, in Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565 or the First United Methodist Church, 101 West Church Street, Laurinburg, NC 28352. Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the Gibson family. Online condolences can be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from May 15 to May 16, 2020.