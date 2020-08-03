1/1
Harvey "Zemp" Edge Jr.
LAURINBURG — Harvey "Zemp" Edge, Jr., age 62 of Laurinburg, caught his ride to Heaven on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel officiated by Rev. Bobby Tyson and Rev. Ralph Brown. Burial will follow the service in Hillside Memorial Park. The family will receive

friends prior to services on Wednesday, beginning at 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be given to the First United Methodist Church of Laurinburg, 101 West Church Street, Laurinburg, NC 28352 or to Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service. COVID-19 mandates require facial mask or coverings and limited attendance for all services.



Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Richard Boles Funeral Service
AUG
5
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Richard Boles Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Richard Boles Funeral Service
13640 Andrew Jackson Hwy.
Laurinburg, NC 28352
(910) 291-0066
