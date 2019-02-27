LAURINBURG - Mrs. Hazel Brown Beam Reynolds, 94, formerly of Lincoln County, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Morrison Manor in Laurinburg, NC.

Survivors include a son Ronald Kemp Beam of Savannah, Georgia; three daughters, Brenda Beam Grubbs (John) of Laurinburg; Phyllis Beam Daniel (Armand) of Wilmington; Susan Beam Horton (Lewis) of Charlottesville, Virginia; four sisters, Nellie Brown Coon of Winston Salem; Evelyn Brown Thomas (Herb) of Charlotte; Helen Brown Sides of Lincolnton; Doris Brown Reynolds (George) of Greensboro; grandchildren, Carol Beam Mitchem (Randy); Parker Daniel Shuford (Stephen); Margaret Beam; Heather Grubbs Riley (Patrick); Armand Turner Daniel III (Jessica); Christopher Olsen Horton (Suzy); Emmaline Horton Lewis (Taylor); Lewis Crosby Horton, eight great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Visitation and funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Cedar Grove Lutheran Church in Vale, NC. Memorials may be made to Cedar Grove Lutheran Church, 261 Cedar Grove Church Road, Vale, NC 28168 or to Lutheran Church of the Living Word, 1925 S. Main Street, Laurinburg, NC 28352.