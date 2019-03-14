LAUREL HILL — Hazel Norris McCraw, 97, passed away on Saturday, March 10, 2019 at Morrison Manor.

A funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at McDougald Funeral Home Bumgarner Chapel, officiated by Pastor Jeff Collins. Burial will follow in Laurinburg Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium.

Born September 14, 1921 in Marlboro County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Charlie and Alice Lewellen Norris. She was a Seamstress with Custom Craft. She loved to knit, cross stitch and sewing.

She is survived by her son, Sonny McCraw and his wife Marlene; two brothers, George Norris and Billy Norris and his wife Mary, both of Laurel Hill; one sister, Carolyn Norris Radford and her husband, Marvin of Laurel Hill; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack McCraw; and her siblings, Charles Norris, Jimmy Norris and Esther Dunn.

