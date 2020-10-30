1/
Miss Helen B. Owens
LAURINBURG — Miss Helen B. Owens, 99, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Scottish Pines Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Laurinburg, NC.

Born November 11, 1920, in Marlboro County, she was a daughter of the late Sion R. and Mary Ann Beverly Owens. She was a retired manager of Roses and was a member of Thomas Memorial Baptist Church, where she was a member of the UMW, Keenagers, Fellowship Sunday School Class, and Senior Circle.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park in Bennettsville, officiated by Rev. Dr. George Smith.

***Due to COVID-19 regulations set forth by the CDC and the local government we ask that all attendees please abide by the social distancing guidelines and wear proper facial coverings. Thank you for your understanding. ***

Memorials may be made to the charity of ones choice.

Online Condolences may be made @ www.bfhbennettsville.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home is honored to assist the Owens family.



Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
