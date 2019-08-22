MAXTON — Ms. Helen Galvin Rothwell, age 82 of Maxton, NC passed away on August 17, 2019.

Funeral Services are scheduled to be held on Saturday August 24, 2019 at the Piney Grove United Methodists Church in Maxton, NC beginning at 12:00pm. The Reverend Gypsie Murdaugh will officiate.

The internment will follow immediately at the Piney Grove UMC Cemetery. The public visitation will be held on Friday August 23, 2019 at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Laurinburg, NC between the hours of 1:00pm-6:00pm.

Ms. Rothwell is survived by: One son; James Anthony Rothwell, of Garner, NC. One daughter; Tracy Rothwell, of Maxton, NC. Three brothers; Lester B. Galvin, of Los Angeles, CA., Freddie L. Galvin of Los Angeles, CA., and Eugene Galvin of Las Vegas, Nevada. Three sisters; Daisy L. Richardson of Colquitt, GA, Edith Richardson of Knightendale, NC, and Margret Green of Decatur, GA.

Services of Comfort have been entrusted to the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home of Laurinburg, NC.