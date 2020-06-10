OAK ISLAND — Helen McNeill Mathews, 91 of Oak Island, NC passed away on June 8, 2020 in the care of Hospice.

Helen was born October 3, 1928 in Scotland County, NC to the late Malcolm and Ruth McNeill. She was one of five children. One sister and one brother preceded her in death, Jean Bryant and John McNeill. Helen attended Laurel Hill High School and then went to college in Richmond Virginia for two years. Early in life she worked for Eastern Airlines. In 1955 she married the love of her life George (Buck) Getzen Mathews.

Helen was a devoted wife and mother, a talented artist who loved sharing her many creative talents (painting, sewing, knitting, etc.) with others. She was a dedicated Christian and an active member of the Oak Island Presbyterian Church for more than 40 years. She always put the needs of others first.

Helen leaves behind her husband of 64 years, Buck, two children, Pamela M Rowell from Indian Trail, NC and George Malcolm Mathews of Oak Island, NC; one sister, Jeannette McQuay; one brother, Robert McNeill; two grandchildren and five great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends to cherish her memory.

The date and location of a memorial service has not yet been determined given the current COVID-19 restrictions.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Oak Island Evangelical Presbyterian Church or Hospice.

