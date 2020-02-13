CHARLOTTE — Mr. Henry "Penny" Fore passed away Tuesday February 11 in Charlotte,NC. Funeral Services will be held Sunday February 16 at 2:00pm at Laurel Hill First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Patterson Memorial Cemetery in Laurel Hill. He is survived by his Fiance-Mary Cosby of Charlotte, his son Henry Munley of Laurinburg, his daughter Tajon Graf of Charlotte, His four brothers Willie Lindsay and Jerry Adams of Laurinburg, Perry Fore of Charlotte and Raymond Fore of Boston,MA and three sisters Annie Terry of Laurinburg , Dorothy Brown and Mae Helen Graham both of Laurel Hill. McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of Services.