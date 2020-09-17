LAURINBURG — Henry Lawrence McLeod, Jr., age 92, departed this earth and transitioned to his heavenly home on September 16, 2020, where he was greeted with open arms by his wife, Stennett.

Born February 14, 1928 in Cumberland County, he was the son of the late Henry Lawrence McLeod and Mary Alice John McLeod. He was also preceded in death by his twin sisters, Mary Thomas Grover and Alice John Hunt.

He is survived by his children, Mary Powell Rhodes and husband, Bob, of Cary, NC, Mack McLeod and wife, Rebecca, of Hickory, NC, Catherine Gilmore and husband, John, of Salemburg, NC, and John McLeod of Newport, NC.

Henry was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and role model. "Daddy Rhee's" everlasting love and adoration for his five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren will always be a cherished memory for John Daniel Rhodes of Morrisville, NC, Sarah Catherine Rhodes of Raleigh, NC, Ian McLeod and fiancée, Jess Luckett, of Greenville, NC, Morgan McLeod and wife, Alicen, of Spring Hill, FL, William Gilmore and wife, Whitney, and their daughters, Hadley and Alice of Durham, NC.

He is also survived by his two nieces, Laura Grover Walls and husband, Mike, of Black Mountain, NC, and Mary Lawrence Grover of Ecuador.

Henry attended Scotland County Schools and was a graduate of Oak Ridge Military Academy. A 1949 graduate of Duke University, he was a member of the wrestling team, Duke Players, Glee Club, and the Hoof and Horn. After graduation, he proudly served his country for four years in the United States Air Force, having been stationed in England during the Korean War.

Henry served as President of the family's farming operations, J.T. John Company, for over 30 years. He also engaged in purpose driven pursuits that had a positive impact on his community. Henry served as the long time Chairperson of the Scotland County Parks and Recreation Commission where he was instrumental in transitioning the Laurinburg Recreation Department into a comprehensive countywide parks and recreation system, and helped to develop the Lumber River Canoe Trail. He was a member of the Scotland County Board of Education in a time when the schools were consolidating, served on the Scotland Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees, served as a member and Chairperson of the Scotland County Planning and Zoning Board, and was a member of the Richmond Community College Board of Trustees, representing Scotland County.

Until his health began to fail, Henry was an active and faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg. He served in numerous leadership capacities, was a member of United Methodist Men, and taught Sunday School for the Ed Guest Men's Class.

The family wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the Scottish Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center staff for the loving care they provided to Henry during his stay with them. Sincere thanks and appreciation is also given to all of his neighbors at Highland Terrace Apartments who kept a close eye on Henry, and he also on them.

A graveside service for Henry Lawrence McLeod, Jr. will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 3:00 pm, at Hillside Cemetery in Laurinburg. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please practice social distancing and all attendees must wear a mask or face covering. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.

Memorials may be sent in his memory to First United Methodist Church, 101 West Church Street, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

