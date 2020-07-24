LAURINBURG — Hettie Bet Stubbs died peacefully on July 23, 2020 after a short stay at Morrison Manor following a brain hemorrhage.

Hettie was proud to have lived in Scotland County her entire life. Born in 1924 in her country home, she enjoyed a simple childhood playing with mud pies and "inventing" future technologies like "a phone watch" with her sister and best friend Martie. She met her husband, Broadus, shortly before he left to fly B17 bombers in WWII, and the romance blossomed through war time letters. Together, Hettie and Broadus raised their two children at their home in Masons Cross, while also running their three general stores. Broadus and Hettie Bet enjoyed 54 years together before his passing in 2000. She

encouraged her family to remember that her death would mean a reuniting with the love of her life and she very much looked forward to that.

Nothing meant more to Hettie Bet than her family and she worked tirelessly as the matriarch of a large and wide reaching family. She cared for many people, both blood family and chosen family, and often introduced herself by saying, "I'm Hettie Bet, but you can just call me Granny." She was dedicated to her two younger brothers, and especially to her younger sister, Martie, who has suffered from memory loss for several years. She most enjoyed thumbing through her many photo albums and reminiscing during visits with Martie.

Hettie had a deep faith in God and kept a long prayer list for her loved ones. She believed wholeheartedly in "the Lords will" and her life was a model of living a Christ-like life. She also had a passion for hot dogs and chocolate, her Cherries in the Snow lipstick and White Rain shampoo. Hettie could spin a story with the utmost of detail, remembering that it was a Tuesday and Broadus had made a ham sandwich, in 1946. She knew each name on the family tree and could often connect random locals to it through a long list of cousins and marriages.

Hettie spent the last 21 years of her life at Scotia Village, where they moved about a year before Broadus's death. The staff and friends she made at Scotia were a great support for Hettie, and though she often refused to join in their organized activities, she most enjoyed roaming the halls or cafe for a chat. Her bright smile and warmth meant that Hettie was universally loved by all. Many of her children and grandchildren's friends adopted her as their own. There are hundreds of "children" missing their Granny today.

Hettie leaves behind her children, Alan M. Stubbs and wife Lou of North Myrtle Beach, SC; Harriet S. Quinn and husband Thomas of Atlanta, GA; granddaughters, Karen Quinn Anderson and husband, Jason, Carla Quinn Lee and husband, Sonny; and grandson, Kevin Stubbs; four great granddaughters, two great grandsons, and one great-great grandson. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ashley Stubbs.

The family is planning a memorial service for a later date. Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.