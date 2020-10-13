BRONX, NY — Howard Robert Donovan went to his heavenly home on October 8, 2020. Born December 28, 1939 to Nellie White Donovan and Howard. C. Donovan, in Bronx, New York City. After his father died in 1948, he moved to Wartburg Farm School in Pelham, NY. At the death of his mother in 1950, her sister Elida White Lynch was appointed his guardian. He moved to Havre de Grace, MD and gained three sisters, two brothers and a wonderful aunt and uncle. He completed high school in Havre de Grace, MD.

Howard developed lifetime friendships while in the USMC, 1958 to 1962. He received an honorable discharge in 1962. On January 12, 1963, he married Doris Ann Grimsey, of Havre de Grace, MD. In July 1963 he entered the Maryland State Police Academy and proudly served the people of the Eastern Shore of Maryland for 24 years. He followed that with 25 years with Powercon with Patrick Lynch. Howard retired from Powercon and moved to Laurinburg, NC. When asked why, his answer was "no snow".

His joy was his grandchildren Edward D. Francis and Anna M. Francis. He was known as "Mr. Fix-it" to everyone.

Howard was a charter member of the Queen Anne County Jaycees, an active member of Immanuel United Methodist Church, and The Bay Country Moose Lodge. Howard and Doris Ann traveled in their camper from coast to coast and made many friends. Over the years they encouraged family and friends to join them. One found love and marriage, and several others bought campers and joined them.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years Doris Ann Grimsey Donovan, two daughters Kimberlea Bartholomew (Robert) and Lea-Ann Donovan Horney (Chad), two grandchildren Edward Donovan Francis and Anna Morgan Francis. Sisters Phyllis Donovan Fielder, nephews Allan Baptist (Kelley), Howard Baptist (Angie) and Thomas (Michelle) and Cathel Donovan Tanner (Charles), niece Denise Harper (Ken) and nephews Scott Tanner (Valerie), and Brent Tanner (Kelly). Sister-in-law Patty Mayo, nephews Mitchel Mayo (Elizabeth), and Joey Mayo (Jen), and niece Michelle Slocum (Edward) and many great nieces and nephews.

In addition, he is survived by Patrick Lynch, Katherine Walters (Larry), Teresa Lynch Becker (John), Ruth Lynch Orf (Ray), David Lynch (Rocky), great nieces and nephews and Aunt Wanda Williams (David).

Preceded in death by father Howard, mother Nellie, brother Kenneth Stephen Mayo, son Howard Robert Donovan, Jr, and guardians Elida and David Lynch.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Scotland Regional Hospice: PO Box 1033 610 Lauchwood Drive Laurinburg, NC 28353 https://scotlandregionalhospice.dudaone.com/donation

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 11 am - 1 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD , where a service will begin at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Chesterfield Cemetery. For online condolences see www.fhnfuneralhome.com