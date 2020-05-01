Irene Dial Brayboy
MAXTON — Irene Dial Brayboy, age 79 of Maxton passed away, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 mandate, a private Graveside service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Little Mission Church Cemetery. Viewing for extended family and friends will be from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at Little Mission Church. Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.

Published in Laurinburg Exchange from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
