MAXTON — Irene Dial Brayboy, age 79 of Maxton passed away, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 mandate, a private Graveside service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Little Mission Church Cemetery. Viewing for extended family and friends will be from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at Little Mission Church. Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.



