LAURINBURG — Irene Ivey McLean was born February 26, 1937 in Robeson County, one of ten children of the late Andrew and Carrie Maddox Ivey. She was the devoted and loving wife to the late Ernest McLean who preceded her in death October 28, 2015. She retired after many years with Abbott Laboratories and served as a faithful member of the Caledonia United Methodist Church.

Irene loved working in her yard and flower gardens, crocheting, gardening and canning, bird watching especially her visiting hummingbirds. She also enjoyed fishing at the beach, watching her favorite games shows, summertime pea shelling and fall pecan shelling. Family was the most important to Irene, she loved sharing her time and activities with each of them. She always made everyone feel welcome, loved, and never leaving her home without sharing a meal or treat. A precious mother, grandmother, sister and friend, her legacy of love will forever be cherished by all who knew her. Irene passed to her Heavenly home on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 83.

She is also preceded in death by a son, Ricky Bannerman; brothers, Daniel Ivey, John Ivey, Lacy Ivey, Ben Ivey and sisters, Margaret Gibson, and Sallie Tilson.

Irene is survived by her children, son, Rod McLean and wife Carie of Fort Mill, SC; daughter, Beth Causey and husband, Chip of Wagram; brother, Doug Ivey (Sally) of Maxton; sisters, Mary "Sibby" McKenzie (Gary) of Lumberton, Sarah Jolivette of Laurinburg; her grandchildren, Justin Causey, Makenna McLean, Brandy Norton (Dustyn), Daniel Bannerman (Alexa) and great grandchildren, Dominic, Brynnlee, Beau, Davey, along with a host of loving nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Caledonia United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Caledonia United Methodist Church.

Irene requested for memorial donations to be given in her memory to Caledonia United Methodist Church.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.

Due to the current COVID-19 Mandates to ensure public safety, facial masks are requested and attendance will be limited.