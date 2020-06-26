Iris Lockhart
LAUREL HILL — Iris Lockhart Age 49 passed away Thursday June 25 in Laurel Hill.

A private graveside Service will be held 12noon Wednesday July 1 at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in Laurinburg. She is survived by her two children Cornelius Murphy of Laurel Hill and Shaunee McLaurin of Laurinburg and two grandchildren. McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of Services.



Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McPhatter Funeral Home Inc
9701 Malloy Ave
Laurel Hill, NC 28351
(910) 462-2345
