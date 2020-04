LAUREL HILL — Jack Patterson Mathews, Sr., age 83 of Laurel Hill, passed away to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 mandate, his celebration of life memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Memorial donations have been requested to be given to Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1913, Laurinburg, NC 28353 or Church in the Pines, Laurel Hill, NC.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.