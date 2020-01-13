LAURINBURG — Jacqueline Gibson Ray, age 82 of Laurinburg passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Services to celebrate her life will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church. Followed by a private burial, the family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. with the service beginning at 3:00 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests for memorial donations to be given in Jackie's memory to New Hope Baptist Church for the Children and Youth Summer Camp Program, 11480 Hasty Road, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.