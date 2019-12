WEST END — Jacqueline Ruth "Jackie" Carter Coughenour, age 88 of West End passed away, Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at West End Methodist Church. Burial will follow in West End Cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from Noon until 1:00 p.m. at the church.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.