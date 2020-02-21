Jaime Leigh Barfield, age 34 of McColl, SC, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Jaime was a loving daughter of Linda Lee Barfield and Eugene Donald Barfield, born June 10, 1985 in Laurinburg, North Carolina. She was a loving mother, devoted sister and precious aunt. She enjoyed her work at Cascades Tissue and farming. Her greatest love was her family and sharing time with each of them.

Jaime leaves behind her children, twins, Braylon Eugene Barfield, Bailee Emerson Barfield, and Avaleigh Addison Phillips; her fiance, Kevin Phillips; her parents, Linda Lee Barfield and Eugene Donald Barfield of McColl, SC; brothers, Eugene "Scott" Barfield and wife, Amy of Florence, SC; twin brother, Odom "Jameson" Barfield and wife, Casey, of McColl, SC; sisters, Jill Hyman of Florence, SC; Tatum McCallum and husband, Robert of McColl, SC; Lindsay Barfield Spangler and husband, Robert of Laurinburg, NC; Gina Ryan Barfield of Laurinburg, NC; her nieces, Sydney Nicole Jones, Haleigh Nicole McCallum, Hayden Kinsley McCallum, Marlee Grace Barfield, Knightly Rose Barfield; and nephews, Jordan Donald Jones, Ian Montgomery Spangler, Ethan Hale Spangler, Jennings Odom Barfield, Connor Scott Barfield, and a host of loving family and many friends.

The celebration of life memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February22, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. A time of visitation will follow the service at the funeral home.