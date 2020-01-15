LAURINBURG — Mr. James Carl Revels, age 77, passed away on January 06, 2020 at his home.

Funeral Services for Mr. Revels are scheduled for Saturday January 18, 2020 at the Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg, NC beginnig at 11:00am. The Reverend T. R. Davis will officiate. The internment will follow immediately at the Hillside Memorial Park in Laurinburg, NC. The public viewing will be held at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Laurinburg, NC between the hours of 12:00-5:00pm.

Services of Comfort have been confidently entrusted to the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home of Laurinburg, NC.