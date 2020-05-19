LAURINBURG — It is with great sadness that the family of James (Jimmy) Clyde White, Sr. age 79, announces his passing at his home following a brief illness, on Monday, May 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Marlboro County to Ernest M. and Hazel White on June 5, 1940. He attended McColl Schools and used his keen business sense to become a successful entrepreneur and a no-nonsense businessman. Family and friends will remember Jimmy as someone whose glass was always half full and who loved and lived life to the fullest. In 1976 he opened his first business, Jim's Pool Room and shortly thereafter Jim's Drive In (home of the famous Boom-Boom Burger) and White Sands Casino and Restaurant. In addition, he owned Jim's Fireworks which has been a McColl landmark for the past forty years. Jimmy also established J's Mini Mart, and multiple other businesses in the surrounding area. An experienced and trusted advisor Jimmy assisted others with their start-up ventures. Jimmy particularly cherished his family and also seized every opportunity to spend time with them. Jimmy is survived by his devoted wife of sixty two years, Jimmie Rodgers White, Children; James C. White, Jr. (Crissy ) of Tatum, SC, Susan Zafft (Bryon) of Charleston, SC, Michael White (Lynn) of McColl, SC, and Bobby R. White, Sr (Lillian) of McColl, SC, Grandchildren; Stephanie King Fairmont, NY, Jennifer King of Sioux Falls, SD, Bobby R. White, II (Jessie) of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Madeline Zafft (Logan Newman) of Nashville, TN, Great-Granddaughters Jianna Phrommany of Sioux Falls, SD, Elaina White of Fort Campbell, TN. Sisters Sharon Williamson, of McColl, SC and Cheryl Bellamy (Jack) Concord, CA. Nieces; Kim Cheek (Donald) and Daphne Bacon (George) a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 there will be no public visitation, but the family will receive visitors at 197 Hwy 381 North. Graveside services will be held at 2 P.M., Saturday May 23, 2020, at Rogers Cemetery. The Reverend Glenn Vollrath will officiate. Jimmy was preceded in death by parents listed above, and brothers, Gene White, Raymond White, and Sister Cathy Thornston and grandson John Michael White. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to be sent to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 110 Dillion Drive, Spartanburg, SC. 29306 Online condolences may be made to www.bfhbennettsville.com. Burroughs Funeral Home is honored to assist the White family.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from May 19 to May 20, 2020.