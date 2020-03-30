INDIAN TRAIL — Mr. James Edward Bridges Age 72 of Indian Trail,NC passed away Friday March 27 at White Oak Manor in Charlotte,NC.
A graveside service will be held 9:00 am Thursday April 2 at the National Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Salisbury,NC. A viewing will be held at McPhatter Funeral Home 2-6pm Wednesday April 1st. He is survived by his wife Patricia Stuart Bridges of Indian Trail,NC , one son Troy (Cranada) Bridges of Lebanon,TN, one brother John (Sadie) Bridges of Wagram,NC one sister Renita (Jackie) Amos of Gibson,NC and two grandchildren Sarah Bridges of Indian Trail and Alex Bridges of LaGrange,GA. McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of Services.