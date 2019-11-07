LAURINBURG — James "Chief-Roscoe" Fairley 69, of Laurinburg, departed this life Saturday, November 2, 2019.
He is survived by his father, Hinton J. Fairley of Laurinburg, North Carolina.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Laurinburg. Burial will follow in the Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing and visitation 4:00 to 6:00 pm Friday, November 8, 2019, at Purcell Funeral Home, Laurinburg.
