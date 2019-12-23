LAURINBURG — James Francis Stephens, 80, passed away peacefully at Morrison Manor in Laurinburg, NC on December 22, 2019.

A West Virginia native, James received a BS in chemistry from West Virginia University, an MS in chemistry from Marshall University, and a PhD in chemistry from the University of Tennessee. He began his career at St. Andrews Presbyterian College in 1969 as a chemistry professor, later serving as Registrar and Associate Dean of Academic Affairs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Francis Stephens and Dora Stephens Allen, and his brother, William Joseph Stephens.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy Harman Stephens of the home, his daughter Emily Stephens Adoryan, and granddaughters, Avery Caroline Adoryan and Emma Laurel Adoryan of Huntersville, NC. Also, he is survived by sisters, Norma Dean (William) of Lake City, FL and Wilma Conrad (Leroy) of Marietta, GA.

A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium, followed by a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at Hillside Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrews University or the .

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

