MAXTON — James Pate Wright, 95, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at FirstHealth Hospice House.

A funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium Chapel (formerly McDougald Funeral Home), officiated by Rev. Michael Malpass. Burial will follow in Hillside Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service.

Born November 5, 1924 in Richmond County, he was a son of the late Daniel Duncan and Amanda L. Odom Wright. After graduating from Laurinburg High School in 1943, he served in the US Army during WWII, and was a long-time member of The American Legion. He served on the Maxton Town Board as well as the Laurinburg/Maxton Airport Commission. James was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family as well as the Lord, and was always ready to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed bowling, square dancing with his wife Susie, and watching his all-time favorite team, the Redskins. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.

He is survived by his daughters, Linda Susan Wright of Wilmington, and Amanda Wright Evans of Aberdeen; his granddaughter, Heather Evans of Laurinburg; great grandson, Alexander James Costa; and his brothers, Herbert Wright of Poquoson, VA, and Vernon Wright of Stuart, FL. He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Susie Wright, and his brothers, Eugene Wright and Daniel Wright.

