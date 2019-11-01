WAGRAM — James Richard "Buck" Whitt, age 59 of Wagram passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Buck was born November 25, 1959 in Scotland County, a son of William Gray Whitt and Clara Inez Horne Whitt. He worked many years in the textile industry with JP Stevens and loved working odd jobs as a carpenter. He was a good hearted man who loved being outdoors, hunting and fishing.

Along with his parents, Buck leaves behind his brothers, William M. Whitt (Victoria) of Rockingham, Doug Whitt, Craig Gray Whitt; sisters, Jane "Sissy" Cooley (James), Ellen Futrell (Philip), all of Wagram, along his nephews, Will Futrell and Waylon Cooley of Wagram.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel, officiated by Pastor Marvin Seals. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.

A private interment will be at a later date.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.