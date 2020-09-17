LAURINBURG — James W. Cranford Jr., age 82 of Carrollton, entered his heavenly home on Monday, September 14, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born December 22, 1937 in Troy, North Carolina, son of the late James W. Cranford Sr., and the late BessieRuth Nelson Cranford. Mr. Cranford was a graduate of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. He started his professional career as an accountant with SKF and then worked as controller of Franklin Aluminum then as vice president of Hoover Universal and ultimately purchased Franklin Aluminum and continued to operate it until his retirement in 1992. He was an active member of Oak Grove Baptist Church where he taught a Sunday school class for many years and also taught Financial Peace classes when the church hosted the program. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Dixie McCaskill Cranford. He leaves behind his children, Kim Boddie (Willis) of Carrollton, Scott Cranford (Heather) of Villa Rica, and James W. Cranford III (Laurie) of Villa Rica; grandchildren, Heather Lovell (Freddie), Sierra Cranford (Alex Willis), and James Cranford IV (Chandler Watson); great grandchildren, Mason Lovell and Rylan Lovell; sisters, Barbara and Robert Robertson of Tallahassee and Janice Creed of Laurinburg, North Carolina and nephews, Robert Robertson, Mike Robertson both of Tallahassee, Florida, Sy Creed of Greensboro, North Carolina and Clay Creed of Laurinburg, North Carolina. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family service was held with Rev. Scott Cranford and Rev. David Haag officiating. The pallbearers were Charlie Truitt, Freddie Lovell, James Cranford III, James Cranford IV, Rylan Lovell, and Heather Lovell. The family would like to thank their extended family and friends for their thoughts, prayers and other loving gestures at this time and once the pandemic is lifted a Celebration of Mr. Cranford's life will be planned. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com . Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.