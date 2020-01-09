James Wilbert Fields

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Wilbert Fields.
Service Information
McPhatter Funeral Home Inc
9701 Malloy Ave
Laurel Hill, NC
28351
(910)-462-2345
Obituary
Send Flowers

LAURINBURG — A Memorial Service for Mr. James Wilbert Fields will be held Saturday January 11 at 11:00am at McPhatter Funeral Home in Laurel Hill.

He is survived by one son Joshua (Tinita) Fields of Normal,IL and one daughter Lindsay(Carlos) Fields of Laurinbug,NC. Two brothers Harold(Shirley) Fields of Goldsboro,NC and Charles (Dorothy) Fields of Marston,NC and three sisters Frances Fields and Wanda Fields both of Laurinburg and Cottis Faye (Archie) Fields of Petersburg,VA. three grandchildren Jermaine, Paige and Semaj.

McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of the Service.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.