LAURINBURG — A Memorial Service for Mr. James Wilbert Fields will be held Saturday January 11 at 11:00am at McPhatter Funeral Home in Laurel Hill.

He is survived by one son Joshua (Tinita) Fields of Normal,IL and one daughter Lindsay(Carlos) Fields of Laurinbug,NC. Two brothers Harold(Shirley) Fields of Goldsboro,NC and Charles (Dorothy) Fields of Marston,NC and three sisters Frances Fields and Wanda Fields both of Laurinburg and Cottis Faye (Archie) Fields of Petersburg,VA. three grandchildren Jermaine, Paige and Semaj.

McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of the Service.