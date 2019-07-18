CLIO, S.C. — Jean J. Davidson, 91, wife of the late Dr.Walter Harley Davidson died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

Born December 27, 1927, in Portsmouth, Virginia. Jean was the daughter of the late Lyman E. Jarrett and Dorothy Armistead Dickinson. Jean is survived by her children, Lynn Davidson Ziegler (Scott), Harley Edward Davidson (Sue), Lee Anne Davidson Williams (Steve), Scott Amistead Davidson, Lisa Jarrett Davidson; her grandchildren, Jarrett Kraeling, Ryan Ziegler, Elizabeth Davidson, Michael Davidson, Davidson Williams, Harrison Williams, Caleb Davidson, and Sarah Davidson; and eight great grandchildren.

She was an active member of the St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Bennettsville, SC. Jean served her community as a volunteer at Scotland Memorial Hospital for over 20 years, where she enjoyed working across a number of different departments, serving those who needed it the most. She was an avid golfer and loved life. Jean was loved by many for her feisty spirit and quick wit. She could often be found sitting on the screen porch, or right outside the porch steps in the garden of her home in Clio.

The family will gather at the home in Clio to receive friends and celebrate the life of Jean on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 from 11:30 until 2:00.

In remembrance of Jean, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105 or St. Paul's Episcopal Church , 306 Fayetteville Ave., Bennettsville, SC 29512.