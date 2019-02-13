Rocky Mount — Jean Wall Clayton passed peacefully into her eternal home on February 8, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.

Ms. Clayton's burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Hillside Memorial Park. Her funeral service will follow at 1:30 pm at the First Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Dr. Wayne D. Wike and Rev. Dr. Drag Kimrey. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service.

Born December 5, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Learon and Agnes Fowler Wall. Formerly of Laurinburg, Jean had resided with her daughter and son-in-law in Rocky Mount for the last four years. Throughout her life, Jean was active at the First Baptist Church where she worked with the GA's, Sunbeams, sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. She also volunteered at Scotland Memorial Hospital as a "Grey Lady" and with the American Red Cross.

She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Sweeley and husband John of Rocky Mount, NC; four grandsons, Lee of Wilmington, NC, Matthew of Kitty Hawk, NC, Brian (Jennifer) of Nashville, NC and Shawn of Raleigh; five great granddaughters; three great grandsons; one great-great grandson; one sister, Mary Allen of Ayden, NC; one niece; five nephews; numerous great nieces and nephews; and her adopted family member, Martha Jordan Shapiro. Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Carl Turner Clayton, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 302 E. Church Street, Laurinburg, NC 28353. McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family.

