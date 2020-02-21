Jeanette Pipkin

LAURINBURG — Jeanette Pipkin Age 83 passed away Monday February 17 in Laurinburg.

Funeral Services will be held 1:00pm Sunday February 23 at Nazareth MBC in Wagram. Burial will follow in Nazareth Church Cemetery. Rev. Darrel BJ Gibson officiating. She is survived by 3 sons Leverne Pipkin of Knighdale, NC, James Pipkin of Fayetteville and Tyrone Pipkin of Wagram. 2 Brothers Phillip Patterson of Maxton and Sandy Patterson of Santa Ana, California; 2 sisters Mary Bell Carmichael of Brooklyn,NY and Sarah Bennett of Maxton. and 42 grandchildren.

