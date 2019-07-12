ROCKINGHAM — Jennie Ruth Singletary Kelly, 69 of Rockingham, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

Jennie was born on January 4, 1950 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Griffin Sam Singletary and Cleo Edwards Singletary. She was a long time member of Shining Light Free Will Baptist Church and was retired from the textile industry.

Surviving are her husband, Michael E. Kelly; daughters Jennifer Kelly Ethridge(Joshua), Kimberly Diane Kelly(Marcus Jeffery), Lisa Gainey(Tug); grandchildren, Jessi Ethridge, Sydney Ethridge, Samuel Ethridge, Brooklyn Kelly, Londyn Jeffery, Roxi Anderson, Trey Gainey, Ryan Gainey; a great-grandchild Lennox Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July, 14, 2019 at Shining Light Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Robert (Tug) Gainey and Rev. Larry Joyner officiating. Burial will follow in Richmond County Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends and relative on Saturday from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham, NC.

Condolences may be made online at www.carterfuneral.net Carter Funeral Home is assisting the Kelly Family.