LAURINBURG — Jenny Cox McRae, 63, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Maxton. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Born January 11, 1957 in Fulton County, GA, she was a daughter of the late Robert Hugh and Jenny Middleton Cox. Jenny was a florist and event planner and owned Second Act Floral. She was very creative and had a special gift for hospitality. She made everyone feel at home and would do anything for you. Jenny invented herself in her work and with family and friends. She enjoyed homeschooling her children.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, James D. "Jim" McRae, Jr. of the home; her son, James Neal McRae and his wife Jennifer of Laurinburg; a daughter, Martha Middleton McRae of Sophia, NC; a brother, John Robert Cox of Oxford, NC; and one granddaughter, Genna McRae. She is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Margaret Elizabeth McRae.

Visitation was held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium served the family.

