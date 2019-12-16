LAURINBURG — Jerri Perkins Smith, age 79 of Laurinburg passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Michael Malpass. Burial will follow the service in Hillside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday beginning at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church.

Memorial donations are requested to be given to New Hope Baptist Church Building Fund, 11480 Hasty Road, Laurinburg, NC 28352 or Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.