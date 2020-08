ROCKINGHAM — Jessie Mae Williams Age 92 passed away Monday August 10 at Richmond County Hospice in Rockingham.

A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 am Saturday August 15 at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in Laurinburg. Rev. Richard Ingram is officiating. A viewing will be held Friday August 14 frim 12-5pm at McPhatter Funeral Home.

McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of Services.