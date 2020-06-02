Or Copy this URL to Share

LAUREL HILL — Jimmy Lee McLean, 51, of Laurel Hill, departed this life on Friday, May 29, 2020. Graveside service will be held 1:30 pm on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Robinson Chapel Memorial Cemetery in Laurel Hill, NC. A viewing will be held from 1:00 until 6:00 pm on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Purcell Funeral Home. Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home & Cremation Service LLC.



