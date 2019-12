LAURINBURG — Jimmy Roger "Jim Bo" McPherson, Jr., age 44 of Laurel Hill passed away on December 4, 2019.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel with burial following in Hillside Memorial Park. Services will be officiated by Rev. Jerry Goins and Rev. Matthew Haynes.

Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Richard Boles Funeral Service.