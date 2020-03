CHARLOTTE — Jo Ann Player Scott passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at Atrium Health Pineville in Charlotte, NC.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Roger Funeral Home in McColl. Burial will follow at Rogers Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the funeral home.

